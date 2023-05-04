State charges tossed in university town hate crime attack
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — State charges including attempted murder have been dismissed against a white woman accused of stabbing an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus. Fifty-six-year-old Billie R. Davis still faces a federal hate crime charge. She is accused of stabbing the 18-year-old woman with a folding knife on Jan. 11 as the victim was waiting to exit the bus. Online court records show state charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon were dismissed April 25. Court records show Davis’ attorney argued the facts supporting the state charges were the same as those behind the federal charge.