Soldier won’t get new trial to sue police over violent stop

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has denied a U.S. Army soldier’s request for a new trial in his effort to sue police over a violent traffic stop. Caron Nazario filed the lawsuit after he was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed in the town of Windsor in 2020. He sought $1 million in damages. But a jury mostly sided with police and awarded the soldier less than $4,000 in January. Nazario claimed the jury’s verdict was against the evidence. But U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young disagreed in a ruling that was issued Wednesday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.