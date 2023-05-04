Shelling in Sudanese capital disrupts aid delivery efforts

CAIRO (AP) — Residents say heavy shelling in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum is disrupting efforts to deliver badly needed aid to trapped civilians as yet another fragile and frequently violated truce ran out. Sudan has plunged into chaos since fighting erupted in mid-April between the country’s two top generals. There is increasing concern for those trapped and displaced by the fighting, and aid workers and civilians have said there is a dire lack of basic services, medical care, food and water. In central areas of the capital, Khartoum, sporadic explosions could be heard Thursday, a day after the United Nations warned that the country’s people are “facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”

