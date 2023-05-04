Police video shows Idaho killings suspect in traffic stop

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Newly released body camera video shows the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students being pulled over for allegedly running a red light about a month before the killings. The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that the video shows Washington State University campus police stopping Bryan Kohberger on Oct. 14, 2022, in Pullman. During the video, officer Isobel Luengas parks behind Kohberger’s 2015 Hyundai Elantra in a parking lot. She tells him he ran a red light and asks for Kohberger’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Kohberger says he was stuck in the middle of the intersection. He was let off with a warning.

