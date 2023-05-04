Skip to Content
Oregon GOP boycott: most bills have high reading score

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By ED KOMENDA
Associated Press

Republicans blocking bills about abortion, gun control and gender-affirming healthcare in Oregon this week are basing their boycott on an obscure, 44-year-old state law that requires bill summaries to be written at the reading level of an 8th- or 9th-grader. The 1979 state law requires a score of at least 60 on something called the Flesch readability test. But despite the law, most bills in Oregon have a college-level reading score, regardless of political party affiliation. Here is a sampling of bill summaries and their Flesch readability scores.

Associated Press

