Indian army helps defuse clashes in northeastern state

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian army soldiers are patrolling the streets and enforcing a curfew after thousands of people clashed in a remote northeastern state, causing casualties and damage to homes and vehicles. N. Biren Singh, the top elected official of Manipur state bordering Myanmar, also suspended internet services in the state for five days to stop rumors from spreading on social media. He said some people have died and there have been incidents of clashes, arson and vandalism in parts of Manipur state. The police did not say how many people died or were injured in the violence that erupted on Wednesday after protest marches by up to 10,000 Kukis and members of other tribal communities who are predominantly Christian.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.