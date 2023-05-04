Ex-officers face sentencing in girl’s shooting death at game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three fired police officers who pleaded to misdemeanor charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl killed when they opened fire outside a high school football game near Philadelphia are set to be sentenced Friday. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan have pleaded guilty to 10 counts each of reckless endangerment. Investigators say they could not determine which officer fired the shot that killed Fanta Bility. Prosecutors contend they negligently fired 25 shots at a car they mistakenly thought was involved in gunfire that erupted outside the game in August 2021. The initial handling of the case sparked outrage in the Black community.

