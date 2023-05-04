Skip to Content
Escaped inmate accused in deputy’s killing found in Mexico

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Virginia jail this week after being charged in the 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been captured in Mexico. Alder Marin-Sotelo was one of two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville Sunday. The FBI in Charlotte, North Carolina, said in a Twitter post that he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by Mexican authorities. The FBI said Marin-Sotelo escaped from the jail at about 1 a.m. on Sunday and left in a Ford Mustang. Jail officials said the other escapee, Bruce Callahan, got out later that day. Authorities have not said whether the two escapes are related.

