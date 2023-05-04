Berlin school attack: Girl’s life no longer in danger

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a young girl wounded in a knife attack at a Berlin school is no longer in a life-threatening condition. German news agency dpa quoted an official at the Berlin state education department Thursday as saying that the child and another girl remain hospitalized with serious injuries. The 7 and 8-year-olds were attacked Wednesday afternoon in the playground of the private Protestant School in Berlin’s Neukoelln district. A man was later detained by police. Prosecutors said Thursday that they have asked for the 38-year-old suspect to be held in a psychiatric hospital, pending further investigation. The school’s principal said the suspect was not a member of the school community.

