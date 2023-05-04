Belgium detains 7 on suspicion of planning terror attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in Belgium have detained seven people, most of them Chechen origin, on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack. The federal prosecutor’s office said Thursday that the suspects hadn’t decided on a precise target yet but police decided to pick them for questioning anyway. The office said in a statement that an examining magistrate will decide at a later stage whether to bring the detailed individuals before him and possibly issue an arrest warrant. Three of the suspects are Belgian nationals, according to federal prosecutors. The office’s statement said all seven allegedly belonged to a group of “strong supporters” of the Islamic State extremist group.

