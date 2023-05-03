Zimbabwe opposition figure fined for slain activist comments

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A prominent opposition leader and lawmaker in Zimbabwe who has been detained for nearly 10 months was convicted Wednesday of obstructing the course of justice for recording a video of himself accusing ruling party supporters of killing and dismembering an activist. Job Sikhala, a Member of Parliament and senior official in the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party, was fined $600. He must pay the fine by Friday or face six months in jail. Sikhala was repeatedly denied bail after being arrested last July and critics say his case is another example of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s attempts to silence opposition ahead of elections this year.

