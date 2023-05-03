Victims in Texas mass shielded baby; 9-year-old loved soccer

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy and four adults at a home in rural Texas has left a trail of anguish and sorrow that extends to Honduras and includes two newly orphaned children. A manhunt for the gunman culminated in the arrest of 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza on five counts of murder Tuesday. His partner was arrested Wednesday on allegations she hindered police. The adult victims range in age from 18 to 31. All were originally from the Central American nation of Honduras. Many details have emerged about the lives of the victims.

