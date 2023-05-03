Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets

An influential shipping industry group has quietly warned shippers to think carefully before they sign up for a new plan to reduce pollution and eventually eliminate their contribution to climate change. The International Chamber of Shipping in 2021 committed to the Paris Agreement’s target to reduce greenhouse gases down to zero by 2050. Shipping accounts for almost 3% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Maritime Organization. But a confidential document obtained by The Associated Press shows the group advised member companies to give careful consideration to the possible implications before committing to a new plan to reduce maritime emissions. The lobby group said it wasn’t warning shippers away from addressing climate change.

