Palace weapons arrest comes amid coronations security push

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s security minister says the coronation of King Charles III involves one of the most important security operations in U.K. history. Tom Tugendhat spoke after police arrested a man and blew up a suspicious bag outside Buckingham Palace. The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested a man on Tuesday evening after he approached the palace gates and threw items suspected to be shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. Police said the man was searched and a knife was found. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. The incident is not being treated as terrorism. It happened days before scores of foreign royals, dignitaries and heads of state are expected to attend Saturday’s coronation.

