Oregon Republicans stay home ahead of abortion, guns votes
By ANDREW SELSKY and CLAIRE RUSH
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican state senators in Oregon haven’t shown up to work, denying the Democrats who control the chamber a quorum and casting doubt on planned votes later this week on legislation pertaining to gun control, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care. The office of Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner said 10 Republican senators and the chamber’s lone independent were absent Wednesday. The so-called walkout prevented the Senate from having a quorum and holding its scheduled session. Republicans said in a news release that they are protesting over bill summaries not being written in plain language. Democrats said they thought the moves were aimed at delaying votes on those bills.