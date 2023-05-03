Mexico develops own COVID-19 vaccine, 2 years late

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials are crowing about the country finally developing its own COVID-19 vaccine, more than two years after inoculations from the U.S., Europe and China were rolled out. It was unclear what use would be made of the government-developed vaccine, named “Patria” or “Motherland.” Vaccine uptake in Mexico dropped precipitously in late 2022 and 2023. The head of Mexico’s government commission for science and technology said Wednesday the new vaccine would be approved for use as a booster shot. Mexico started developing the Patria vaccine in March 2020. But testing was slow, and the country wound up importing 225 million doses of vaccines.

