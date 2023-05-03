Hate passwords? You’re in luck – Google is sidelining them

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Good news for all the password-haters out there: Google has taken a big step toward making them an afterthought by adding “passkeys” as a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services. Ultimately, passkeys could end racking your brain to recall complicated mnemonics or trusting password managers to cough up randomized strings of gobbledygook when you need them. Setting up passkeys isn’t quite as simple as it could be, but it’s not too bad. And living without passwords might be worth the trouble.

