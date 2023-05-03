Germany: School evacuated over suspected gas exposure

BERLIN (AP) — At least 84 people have been exposed to a suspected irritant gas at a high school in southwestern Germany, according to a media report. German news agency dpa said both students and teachers experienced mostly slight health effects at the school in the town of Singen on Wednesday. Three students and a teacher, however, had to be taken to the hospital. The school was evacuated and police cordoned off the area. It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident involved a leak or a spill. Irritant gases include ammonia, chlorine, hydrogen chloride and sulfur dioxide. Inhaling their vapors can cause respiratory problems.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.