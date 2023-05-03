Ex-Miss Florida pageant director goes to prison for fraud

MIAMI (AP) — The Miss Florida pageant’s former executive director has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization. Court records show Mary Wickersham was sentenced last Friday in Miami federal court. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud earlier this year. Wickersham, also known as Mary Sullivan, must pay $243,000 in restitution. She served as executive director of the Miss Florida Scholarship Program from 2002 to 2018, after which new leadership discovered financial irregularities. The program offers educational and financial assistance to women across the state, and each year the state winner goes on to compete in the Miss America pageant.

