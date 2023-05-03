EU seeks to extend sanctions programs to include corruption

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is working on plans to extend the sanctions regime that it uses to punish third countries for human-rights abuses to include grand corruption. The EU’s executive Commission on Wednesday proposed the expansion because it believes serious corruption can undermine the rule of law, human rights and democracy. If adopted, the plans would include asset freezes and travel bans. Grand corruption in third countries not only affects democracy there but can also turn against the EU when money is used to buy political influence in the 27-nation bloc.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.