Deadly bus crash with truck kills 14, injures 25 in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian media and local officials say a passenger bus has slammed into a slowly moving truck on a highway in southwestern Egypt, killing at least 14 people and injuring 25. The crash Wednesday in the New Valley province was Egypt’s latest deadly traffic accident, which kills thousands of lives every year. Egypt has a poor transportation safety record. Collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.