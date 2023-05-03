Convicted murderer faces retrial in 2nd Tucson girl’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man already convicted of murdering a Tucson teenager in 2014 is scheduled to be retried in the kidnapping and death of a 6-year-old girl. Pima County prosecutors say the retrial of 41-year-old Christopher Clements is scheduled to begin on Sept. 12 and last four weeks. Clements has been charged with first-degree murder, burglary and kidnapping a minor under the age of 15 in relation to Isabel Celis’ death and disappearance. He was tried on the same charges in February, but a mistrial was declared when jurors could not agree on the murder count. In a separate case last year, Clements was sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

