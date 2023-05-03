At UN, world’s divided nations agree there’s little trust

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s divided nations agree on one thing: There is a lack of trust in a world beset by conflicts and crises. Diplomats at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday presented ideas on how to move toward a more peaceful future – a task they see as difficult, but not impossible. Switzerland’s Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, whose country is in its first presidency of the council, said international diplomacy is under stress but the decades-old system where the world’s nations act together is “not bankrupt.” Cassis challenged the Security Council to “reflect on its potential for action in the face of the increasing number of crises” and rebuild broken bridges.

