By
Published 10:09 AM

State senator makes shirtless vote during Zoom meeting

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state senator is getting social media attention after casting what should have been a routine vote at a legislative commission hearing. Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can be seen voting shirtless while in bed during a Zoom meeting of the  Legislative Audit Commission on Monday. A School House Rock “I’m Just a Bill” character is on the wall behind his head. Immediately after the vote, Bahr turned the camera off and left a black screen showing only his name. A GOP Senate spokeswoman told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that Bahr, who had worked until 4:45 a.m. Monday, would not comment on the video.

Associated Press

