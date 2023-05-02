Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in nearby business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis television station says a shot was fired at its building, but no one was wounded. WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, reported that the shot was fired at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and that the bullet fell outside of the front door of the lobby of the building, which is located in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shot was fired from inside or outside of the station, or what the intended target might have been. Police say an armed suspect is holed up at a nearby hamburger restaurant. The station reports that a SWAT team is attempting to take the suspect into custody.

