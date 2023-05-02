Seattle man dies while climbing Mount Everest

SEATTLE (AP) — University of Washington officials say a retired Seattle doctor has died while climbing Mount Everest. University officials said on Twitter Tuesday that Dr. Jonathan Sugarman died Monday on the mountain. He was climbing as part of an expedition arranged by Washington state-based International Mountain Guides. The company said on its website that one of their team members died on the mountain but that the death wasn’t a climbing accident. The University of Washington said on Twitter that Sugarman was a clinical faculty member known for his work in Native American health care and international health.

