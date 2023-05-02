Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:21 PM

Seattle man dies while climbing Mount Everest

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

SEATTLE (AP) — University of Washington officials say a retired Seattle doctor has died while climbing Mount Everest. University officials said on Twitter Tuesday that Dr. Jonathan Sugarman died Monday on the mountain. He was climbing as part of an expedition arranged by Washington state-based International Mountain Guides. The company said on its website that one of their team members died on the mountain but that the death wasn’t a climbing accident. The University of Washington said on Twitter that Sugarman was a clinical faculty member known for his work in Native American health care and international health.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content