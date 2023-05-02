Skip to Content
Plan to restrict constitutional access in Ohio delayed again

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Delays continue to plague a plan championed by a group of Republican lawmakers that wants Ohioans to vote this August to require 60% of the electorate to pass all future amendments to Ohio’s constitution. Two House committees scheduled possible votes Tuesday on related measures. But neither managed to act before Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens’ deadline to set the next day’s House calendar. One committee appeared to stalemate over legislation setting a $20 million August election, just months after passage of a GOP-backed election bill eliminating most such elections. A version of the supermajority proposal cleared the committee later Tuesday.

