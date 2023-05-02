Missouri man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 participation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri man who says cases against participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol are unconstitutional has been sentenced to jail. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., of Polo, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail on two misdemeanor counts related to entering the U.S. Capitol. He also has to pay $500 in restitution and serve a year of supervised release. The judge dismissed Cruz’s claims that the case violated his rights to free speech and protection from unreasonable search and seizure. He rode his motorcycle to Washington for his sentencing and pleaded on social media for money for his legal defense.

