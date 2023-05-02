Long-unfinished blue Strip tower sets date for grand opening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A soaring blue-glass resort that has sat empty and unfinished for close to two decades on the Las Vegas Strip is now set to open its doors to the public in December. Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday announced its target grand opening more than a year after the company publicly set a goal to open before the end of 2023. The company’s chief operating officer says the announcement also ushers in the start of hiring efforts for thousands of jobs. Construction on Fontainebleau Las Vegas started in 2007, but the project stalled for many years after it went bankrupt during the Great Recession. The project saw different sets of owners and briefly got a new name before one of the original project developers reacquired the resort in 2021.

