Idaho Supreme Court justice to retire, cites low salary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner has announced his resignation, saying the relatively low pay has made it financially necessary for him to return to private practice. The Idaho Legislature gave most state employees cost-of-living raises of up to 7% last year, but not judges. Idaho Supreme Court Justices earn just over $165,000 a year. Stegner’s letter Monday to Idaho Gov. Brad Little calls the decision bittersweet. His resignation will take effect at the end of October. Gov. Little will appoint someone to serve out Stegner’s term, which ends in January 2027.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.