Colombian government, rebels resume talks in Cuba
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Associated Press
HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Colombia’s government and its largest remaining rebel group are meeting this week in Cuba to resume peace talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire and resolving a conflict dating back to the 1960s. It is the third round of talks with the communist-inspired National Liberation Army, known as ELN, in negotiations launched in November shortly after President Gustavo Petro was elected as Colombia’s first leftist president. The talks are led by Colombia’s government representative José Otty Patiño and Pablo Beltrán, the rebels’ chief negotiator. Colombian senators Iván Cepeda y María José Pizarro are also in attendance.