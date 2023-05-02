Colombian government, rebels resume talks in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Colombia’s government and its largest remaining rebel group are meeting this week in Cuba to resume peace talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire and resolving a conflict dating back to the 1960s. It is the third round of talks with the communist-inspired National Liberation Army, known as ELN, in negotiations launched in November shortly after President Gustavo Petro was elected as Colombia’s first leftist president. The talks are led by Colombia’s government representative José Otty Patiño and Pablo Beltrán, the rebels’ chief negotiator. Colombian senators Iván Cepeda y María José Pizarro are also in attendance.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.