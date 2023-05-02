Close call at high speed: video shows officer evade crash
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A police officer remarkably escaped injury when a car careened across a highway at 120 mph while he conducted a traffic stop. Dashcam video of the crash released Tuesday by Fairfax County Police shows a black BMW sedan driven by a teenager coming within inches of the officer, who had stepped out of his patrol car after pulling over another car for speeding. The video shows the approaching BMW skidding across a median before crashing into the car that had been pulled over. It then ricochets into the patrol car. The officer falls to the ground, then quickly pops up to radio for help and check on injuries. Miraculously, no major injuries were reported. The BMW driver was charged with reckless driving.