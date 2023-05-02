Campaigners call for fossil fuel deadline, more climate aid

BERLIN (AP) — Environmental campaigners urged climate envoys from dozens of nations gathering Tuesday in Berlin to discuss a global deadline for phasing out fossil fuels and ways of increasing aid to poor countries hit by global warming. About 40 countries, including the United States, China, India and Brazil, are attending the Petersberg Climate Dialogue being held in the German capital. The two-day meeting in Berlin is a key negotiating step in the run-up to this year’s international climate conference in Dubai, known as COP28. Campaign groups are concerned that countries such as the U.S. and COP28-host United Arab Emirates back the idea of carbon capture as a means of allowing oil and gas extraction to continue or even expand.

