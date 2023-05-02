Boxer Wilder arrested on suspicion of having concealed gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested by Los Angeles police on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after his Rolls-Royce was stopped and searched by officers. A Los Angeles Police Department statement says the 37-year-old heavyweight fighter was taken into custody at about 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday. His vehicle was stopped near a busy intersection in the city’s Hollywood neighborhood. The Los Angeles Times has reported that officers smelled marijuana and searched the Rolls-Royce. They recovered a 9-millimeter handgun and an unspecified quantity of marijuana. The boxer appears to reference the arrest on Twitter, posting “I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End.” Charges were pending.

