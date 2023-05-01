Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:22 PM

Toll rises from 103 to 110 in Kenya cult starvation deaths

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan officials say the number of deaths linked to a cult in the area on the country’s Indian Ocean coast has risen to from 103 to 110. Heavy rains stalled the exhumation process for the third day, as Kenyan government pathologists began autopsies. According to the Kenyan Interior Ministry, five people have been found alive over the last two days by search missions and aerial surveillance of the 50,000-acre Chakama ranch.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content