Toll rises from 103 to 110 in Kenya cult starvation deaths
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan officials say the number of deaths linked to a cult in the area on the country’s Indian Ocean coast has risen to from 103 to 110. Heavy rains stalled the exhumation process for the third day, as Kenyan government pathologists began autopsies. According to the Kenyan Interior Ministry, five people have been found alive over the last two days by search missions and aerial surveillance of the 50,000-acre Chakama ranch.