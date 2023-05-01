Police shoot, kill man on Hawaii’s close-knit, rural Molokai

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say officers responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation on the small and close-knit Hawaiian island of Molokai shot and killed a man. Police say two police officers were responding to the call Sunday morning when they encountered a man wielding a weapon. The officers fired after he advanced toward them and a taser wasn’t effective. County Councilwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez says she doesn’t recall anything like this happening on Molokai before. Maui Police didn’t immediately respond to an email asking when was the last time an officer was involved in a shooting on Molokai.

