Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr have filed a lawsuit asking a court to allow for her return to the House floor. The lawsuit was filed Monday in state district court in Helena on behalf of the transgender Democrat and several constituents who the attorneys say are being denied their right to adequate representation. Zephyr was silenced and barred after chiding her Republican colleagues over legislation to restrict gender-affirming health care and for encouraging protesters. The legal challenge against House Speaker Matt Regier and statehouse Sergeant-at-Arms Bradley Murfitt comes with just days left in the Legislature’s biennial session.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

