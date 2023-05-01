Lawmakers call on SEC to asses Shein supply chain before IPO

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of lawmakers are asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to stop an initial public offering by the fast fashion retailer Shein until it verifies it does not user forced labor from China’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population. Shein hasn’t said whether it plans to go public this year. But some news outlets have reported in the past few months that it’s raising money in anticipation of a U.S. listing in the second half of this year. The letter also comes a few weeks after the launch of an anonymous coalition called “Shut Down Shein.” A Shein spokesperson said in a statement the company has “zero tolerance” for forced labor.

