Kishida plans to visit Yoon in South Korea before G-7

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is arranging a trip to South Korea for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol in return for his March visit to Tokyo. The visit planned for May 7-8 aims to further deepen ties before the upcoming Group of Seven summit hosted by Kishida. South Korea and Japan have been working to repair relations that were strained over wartime history disputes. The bilateral strengthening coincides their deepening three-way security cooperation with Washington in response to growing threats from North Korea and China. Kishida will be a first Japanese leader to visit South Korea since 2018.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.