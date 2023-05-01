Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at WH May 9

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to ease a debt limit standoff by inviting the four Congressional leaders to the White House on May 9. It’s a sign of the growing fears of a default as the federal government might be unable to pay its bills as soon as June 1. Administration and congressional officials confirmed the individual calls to lawmakers and the meeting date, insisting on anonymity to discuss the plans. Biden plans to stress that Congress must take action to avoid default without conditions and discuss the urgency of preventing default, as well as how to begin a separate process for passing a separate fiscal 2024 budget.

By JOSH BOAK, MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

