Tim Scott sets May 22 announcement for 2024 presidential bid

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott says he’s nearly ready to reveal his decision on entering the 2024 presidential race. The South Carolina Republican said Sunday during a town hall in Charleston that he would make an announcement May 22. Scott has been inching ever closer to formally entering the GOP race, where he would join other announced candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who appointed Scott to the Senate. Scott has created an exploratory committee and visited other early voting states. Scott has tried to present a more positive vision for the future than many of his potential GOP rivals.

