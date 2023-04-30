Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park

SEATTLE (AP) — Police in Seattle say two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m. Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. Police say one man succumbed to his injuries at the scene and two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to Harborview Medical Center, where the second man died. The third shooting victim was listed in critical condition. Police say investigators were searching for a man who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

