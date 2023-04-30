Official: No life-threatening injuries in press box collapse

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the partial collapse of a press box at a middle school softball tournament in West Virginia sent nine people to a hospital, but none of the injuries is reported to be life-threatening. A school district superintendent in West Virginia told broadcaster WCHS that six students and three adults were taken to a hospital after the press box floor gave way Saturday at Wayne County High School. He didn’t disclose the extent of the injuries but said it looked like “everyone’s going to be fine.” Five people were in the press box and several others were beneath it during the partial collapse.

