Ukraine welcomes EU deal on continued farm exports

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine has welcomed the European Union’s hard-fought deal to keep farm exports flowing into and through the bloc to world markets. The 27-nation EU ended a damaging internal standoff over a destabilizing glut of Ukraine farm imports late Friday by granting five member countries the right to temporarily ban the most problematic produce while allowing all farm products to transit onward. Resolving the issue allows the EU to maintain a unified stance in the face of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. Ukraine says the Middle East and Africa stand to benefit the most. The deal allows Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania to keep wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds out of their local markets.

