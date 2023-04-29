Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home after the officer failed to show up for work. The police chief in Fayetteville says state agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide. Investigators say officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez was supposed to start work at 6 p.m. Friday after several days off. The police chief says when he didn’t show up for his shift or answer his phone, supervisors went to his house and found the bodies of Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres. Since Tavarez-Rodriguez was a police officer, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

