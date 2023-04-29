Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five people have been fatally shot in a home in southeastern Texas. The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday that four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland on Friday night and the fifth died at a hospital. The shooting in the community about 45 miles northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m. ABC News reports a rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made. No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.

