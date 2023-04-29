Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite its reputation as a comedic roast, the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday plans to take on the serious and solemn role of journalism in a democracy. This year’s dinner occurs as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been imprisoned in Russia. He was detained in March and charged with spying, despite strong denials from his employer and the U.S. government. His family will be among the 2,600 people attending the gala. Also attending will be Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, who was kidnapped while reporting in Syria in 2012.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.