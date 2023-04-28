Victim’s sister tells jurors about quick funeral, remarriage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The sister of a woman killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot told jurors Friday that her sister’s funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn’t attend. Samantha Gwilliam also said she was devastated when she learned her former brother-in-law remarried just a few weeks after Tammy Daybell’s death. The testimony came in the triple murder trial of Vallow Daybell. She is accused with Chad Daybell in his former wife’s death and the deaths of her own two youngest children. Idaho prosecutors say the couple espoused strange doomsday-focused beliefs involving demonic possession and “zombies” to further their plan to kill the kids and his previous wife and to collect life insurance and survivor benefits.

