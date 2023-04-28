Police: Teacher grazed when gun discharges in classroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee teacher was grazed when a gun discharged in a high school classroom Friday, but no other injuries were reported. Knoxville Police said in a tweet that it appears the gun was in a student’s backpack when it discharged in a classroom at West High School and the teacher was grazed either by the bullet or bullet fragment. Police say the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for. Further information wasn’t immediately released. Knox County Schools told news outlets that West High was placed on lockdown before students were dismissed for the day at 12:30 p.m.

