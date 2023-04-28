Greener pastures? 2,500 hopeful sheep cross Idaho highway

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s not unusual in Idaho to see a herd of sheep bleating as ranchers move them to higher elevation. But 2,500 of the wooly animals crossing a highway drew a crowd about 300 people earlier this week. The spokesperson for the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission says it’s the largest crowd he’s seen in 15 years. Steven Stuebner says it’s typical in rural parts of Idaho, but is still a novelty to some people. KTVB-TV reports the sheep will continue the journey through the foothills for a few weeks and move into the Boise National Forest, where they will spend the summer.

